Goleta City Council Passes Resolution in Opposition to Family Separation

Goleta City Council Click to view larger
Goleta City Councilman Stuart Kasdin, center, used strong language Tuesday night in support of a resolution opposing the federal government’s “zero-tolerance policy of forcible family separation.” (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | August 21, 2018 | 9:43 p.m.

The Goleta City Council is the first government agency in Santa Barbara County to pass a resolution in opposition to the federal government’s "zero-tolerance policy of forcible family separation."

The vote Tuesday night was 5-0. 

The resolution states that separation of families entering the country — either illegally crossing the border or requesting asylum, is "cruel and immoral," and causes traumatic effects on children and families.

"We believe the United States, which was once regarded as a model of democracy, a place of unlimited opportunity, and a refuge in times of trouble, is not acting in accordance with the principals and policies under which our nation was established," the resolution states.

However, the language in the strongly worded resolution was tame compared to the words of Councilman Stuart Kasdin who seized the moment to blast President Trump and those who defend him.

"We are in this situation where we have a policy of child kidnapping that punishes the children, that puts children in prison for some sort of sin of their parents," Kasdin said. "It is barbarous."

He said that it unbelievable how far the country has moved and how far it has from the standards of common decency.

Kasdin noted that recent Republican presidents such as Ronald Reagan, George Herbert Walker Bush and George Walker Bush disagreed with Democrats on issues of the environment because they believed in a market-based solutions instead of a government-based approach, but that President Trump is different. 

"I started in the federal government during the (first) Bush administration, and I stayed through W," he said. "It wasn’t that one party said, 'We don’t care. Where we are at is one party saying, 'We don’t belive in climate change.'"

Kasdin said Trump has created a culture in which people are indifferent to things that they should care about. 

"There is a commonplace lewdness and unkindness that goes on," he said. "We got used the casual racism, the continuous lying. Where is his tax return? He just promises stuff and it is not true. Adulterous affairs and hush money and misspelling of words on Twitter."

Kasdin said that with with President Dwight Eisenhower and both president Bushes, "There was a certain amount of dignity and honor and expectation of responsibility that isn’t there anymore."

He said people need to remember true American values.

"We are living in this period of time, in this age of time of perversity, where the grotesque is accepted, where it is normal," Kasdin said. "I just think we can do better."

The Department of Homeland Security's zero tolerance policy allows government agents to separate children from their parents if they are attempting to enter the country illegally with their children.

The adults are referred for prosecution while the children are held in shelters, or placed in the custody of another family member or sponsor. 

According to the DHS, from October 2017 to February 2018, there was a 315-percent increase in the number of cases of adults with minors fraudulently posing as “family units” to gain entry into the U.S.

Goleta mayor Paula Perotte was brought to tears during her comments.

"I am proud we may be the first city to do a resolution; It is cruel and immoral practice, I can’t imagine, I can’t imagine," she said, fighting back tears.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

