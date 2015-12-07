Monday, April 9 , 2018, 5:12 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Pays for More Landscaping at Gateway to City

City plans to extend sidewalk, add plants to site where Caltrans made improvements at Cathedral Oaks interchange with Highway 101

Goleta is extending the sidewalk and improving landscaping at the Cathedral Oaks Road and Highway 101 interchange.
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | December 7, 2015 | 2:59 p.m.

Goleta officials approved additional landscaping work on the Cathedral Oaks Interchange at Highway 101 near Hollister Avenue, believing the work completed by Caltrans wasn’t pleasing enough for a gateway to the city.

The work alters what was completed in 2011, when Caltrans reconstructed the existing Hollister/Highway 101 interchange by replacing the overpass over the highway and Union Pacific Railroad and aligning the intersection with Cathedral Oaks Road.

State transportation crews installed standard landscaping, replanting trees and plants disrupted by construction in a way to control erosion.

Beyond beautification, the city was also concerned that a sidewalk was only rebuilt on the west side of Cathedral Oaks Bridge, ending north of the intersection of Hollister Avenue and Cathedral Oaks Road.

The Goleta City Council unanimously voted last week to amend a design services agreement with Wallace Group for a Cathedral Oaks Landscape and Sidewalk Project, increasing the maximum compensation by $66,800 for a total contract of $96,443 and extending the agreement through Dec. 31, 2016.

Council also approved appropriating $11,662 in Measure A Local funds for the 2015-16 budget.

Seeing this need, city staff already applied for and received a Transportation Enhancement grant of $325,000 to install additional landscaping at the site. 

The project includes nearly 4 acres in and around the intersections of Cathedral Oaks and Hollister and Cathedral Oaks and Calle Real.

Officials want to complete the existing sidewalk so it connects with the sidewalk on Hollister — an especially desired improvement because a new bus stop was recently built on the south side of Hollister Avenue.

“With no sidewalk along the east side of Cathedral Oaks, pedestrians must use the sidewalk along the west side to cross Hollister Avenue to reach the bus stop,” staff wrote in a report to council.

“Continuing the sidewalk around the corner along the northwest leg of the intersection and providing a crosswalk perpendicular to Hollister Avenue will better accommodate pedestrian movements.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

