Storm-Damaged Goleta Pier to Partially Reopen on Monday with Repairs Pending

The damaged area will be fenced off, creating a pathway along the left side of the pier for pedestrians, tourists and anglers

The storms that pounded the coastline in March took their toll on local beaches as well as the structures nearby.

The Goleta Pier was one that suffered serious damage, with the waves washing away portions of the structure, and the pier itself was closed off for safety reasons.

After the storms on March 1, crews noticed that the pier had been lifted several inches from its concrete abutment, which was repaired immediately.

A boat ride under the pier revealed that the pier had sustained even more damage, with several of the "legs" or pilings holding up the pier missing, as well as several of the crossbeams, said Paddy Langlands, deputy director of the Santa Barbara County Parks Division.

For the last two weeks, the pier has been partially open for the first 280 feet of the length of the structure and closed the rest of the way.

On Monday, the rest of the pier will be opened for pedestrians, tourists and anglers by fencing off the damaged area and creating a pathway along the left side of the pier.

"We've been given the go ahead to open a 5-foot-wide pathway along the damaged area that runs the length of the pier," Langlands said. "People will be able to get in and go fishing by Monday at the latest."

The county has commissioned a full structural report, which is expected to be back shortly, and repairs will be put out to bid.

Langlands said he didn't know how much the damage would cost the county to repair, and the process is expected to take two months.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.