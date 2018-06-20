Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 12:53 pm | Partly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Planning Commission Approves Drive-Through for McDonald’s at Camino Real

Despite opponents' concerns about the impact on traffic around the marketplace, the Goleta commission votes 3-2 in support of the development plan

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | October 14, 2013 | 10:48 p.m.

The Goleta Planning Commission on Monday night narrowly approved adding a drive-through to the Camino Real Marketplace McDonald’s location.

Goleta residents have spoken up at every public meeting for this issue for years — both in support and opposition — and the commissioners voted 3-2 to approve the development plan and conditional use permit for the drive-through.

Chair Meg West and commissioner Julie Kessler Solomon voted against the project, echoing community concerns about traffic in the shopping center and surrounding streets.

The drive-through project would include sidewalk improvements, a crosswalk across Storke Road at the center’s entrance, and prohibit left turns out of the drive-through and prohibit left turns into Home Depot from Storke Road with a median. These changes are meant to help traffic move into the parking lots, instead of having cars backed up behind a left-turning car.

Restaurant owner David Peterson brought the issue to the city months ago, but the Planning Commission asked for more information about traffic impacts and average daily car trip counts.

Mark Linehan, owner and developer of the Camino Real Marketplace, said he already put Peterson’s plans under a lot of scrutiny. He wouldn’t support the plans unless they improved the marketplace overall, which they do, he said.

Many residents argued for the drive-through and the promised improvements. They would make stopping for food much easier for disabled residents and parents of disabled children, speakers said.

Opponents were mostly concerned with traffic impacts.

The drive-through would become the closest one for Isla Vista and the Ellwood area, and it could attract Dos Pueblos High School students during lunchtime and UCSB students around the clock, said George Relles of the Goodland Coalition. If the 90-second wait time goes up, the queued cars could block traffic in the parking lot and cause more problems, he added.

According to the environmental impact report and traffic analysis, adding a drive-through wouldn’t add very many car trips and wouldn’t create a “significant” impact under California Environmental Quality Act guidelines.

Peterson says the addition would bring in customers who are already in the Camino Real Marketplace — “impulse buyers” — and not attract more people to the area.

West said the applicant painted a picture of the best-case scenario while the opponents painted a picture of the worst-case scenario, and no one can know what’s going to happen.

Solomon agreed, and noted that there are huge development projects happening nearby that could have impacts on the area’s traffic. That includes the Cabrillo Business Park, new UCSB faculty and student housing, the Westar mixed-use project, the residential Hideaway Bungalows, the new Hilton hotel and the Ocean Meadows Golf Club adding more residences, she said.

“I just I feel that as commissioners, we need to not put blinders on about what’s actually happening in that area,” she said.

As with other development projects, the approval can be appealed to the City Council

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 