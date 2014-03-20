Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 5:00 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

Planning Commissioner Meg West to Run for Goleta Water District Board

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | March 20, 2014 | 7:07 p.m.

Goleta Planning Commissioner Meg West is running for the Goleta Water District board in November, she confirmed with Noozhawk.

“I’m a landscape architect and have been spending my whole life helping people save water,” she said.

West said she is interested in everything to do with the water district, from conservation efforts to the supply and delivery system.

“My heart is with the City of Goleta in a lot of ways,” she said. “I’ve loved and really enjoyed being on the Planning Commission, but I won’t be able to serve if elected.”

Her term ends this year, so she would try to get appointed again if she isn’t elected to the water board, she added.

The water board seats were uncontested in the last election, when three candidates qualified for three seats in 2012.

Directors Jack Cunningham and Bert Bertrando’s terms are up this year, but neither has announced plans for re-election. Cunningham has served on the board since 1995, and Bertrando has served since 2006. Both men kept their seats in 2010 against challengers.

The Goleta Water District serves about 85,000 people in the Goleta Valley and recently declared a stage-one drought, like most of the other districts in Santa Barbara County. The five directors decide on policy, budget and rates during regular meetings in their four-year terms. 

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

