Goleta Planning Commissioner Jonny Wallis Recovering from Stroke

City officials confirm she is out of the hospital and undergoing therapy after suffering a stroke earlier this month

Goleta Planning Commissioner Jonny Wallis, one of the city’s founding leaders and a fixture on its political scene, is recovering from a stroke that occurred several weeks ago, city sources told Noozhawk.

Details were scant about Wallis’ most recent condition, but Mayor Roger Aceves has confirmed to Noozhawk that Wallis is recovering from a stroke she suffered earlier in June.

“I do know that she is out of the hospital and has started some therapy,” City Manager Dan Singer said, “but I don’t have any recent news on her progress.”

Wallis has been a key player in Goleta politics since the push toward incorporation in the early 2000s.

She and others spearheaded the successful effort to form the City of Goleta in 2001. She served on its first City Council later that year, and was re-elected in 2004.

In 2006, Wallis assumed the position of mayor and has been active in efforts to preserve local open space such as Ellwood Mesa during her time at the city.

She’s been serving on the city’s Planning Commission since 2009. Under her watch the panel has tackled issues such as housing and redevelopment.

