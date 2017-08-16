Goleta Aims for Library Management Takeover By July

The city of Goleta wants to take control of the Fairview Avenue branch library by next July, and the City Council told staff members to start applying for approval from the state.

City leaders have been talking for months about taking over management and operations of the library at 500 N. Fairview Ave., which currently is managed by the city of Santa Barbara.

Goleta council members hope to cut costs by taking control, since Santa Barbara charges an administrative fee and other costs.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the City Council directed staff to apply for membership in the Black Gold Cooperative Library System, and for approval from the California State Library.

The California Library Services board has an Oct. 17 hearing scheduled to consider approving Goleta into the Black Gold system, according to a Goleta staff report.

The city also proposes a new Zone 4 library service area, with a population of 94,454 people, which would cover Goleta, Isla Vista, Hope Ranch, the County Service Area 3 and unincorporated census blocks in Gaviota.

The new service area would need to be negotiated with the county and city of Santa Barbara, since it could affect the per-capita funding each branch library receives.

Also on its to-do list, Goleta plans to start recruiting for a new library director in the fall, buy new barcodes for library items, and create new patron identification cards.

The city has a target date of July 1, 2018, to take over management, which is the start of the city's 2018-19 fiscal year.

