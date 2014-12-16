Goleta Council Sets ‘Termination’ Hearing for Venoco Facility After Adopting Ordinance

The ordinance would establish new procedures for the city to end legal nonconforming uses, and could force the closure of the Ellwood oil and gas plant

Not only did the Goleta City Council adopt an ordinance Tuesday night that could force Venoco Inc.’s Ellwood Onshore Facility to shut down, but it set a time for a “termination” hearing.

After a lot of comment from people on both sides of the issue, council members voted 3-2 to approve an ordinance that establishes new procedures for the city to terminate a legal nonconforming use — a use that is no longer in compliance with land-use or zoning rules.

Some legal nonconforming uses voluntarily modify or end their use, but the city has an interest in terminating uses that create a public health risk or when the use goes on for too long, “thus thwarting the accomplishment of the community land use policy,” according to city staff.

Councilmen Roger Aceves and Tony Vallejo voted against the ordinance, which was adopted with the majority votes of Mayor Paula Perotte and Councilmen Michael Bennett and Jim Farr.

Under the new process, a hearing is initiated by the City Council, which also rules whether the use should be terminated and has wide discretion in its decision. If a use is terminated, the property owner or user could be ordered to modify or end that use within five years.

People can go to the Planning Commission — members of which are appointed by the City Council — to ask for more time to comply, and after that, appeal back to the City Council.

The only specific legal nonconforming project mentioned during the ordinance process is Venoco’s Ellwood Onshore Facility, an oil and gas processing plant near the Bacara Resort & Spa that has been zoned as recreational land since 1991.

Venoco believes the ordinance is a direct attack on its operations, especially since its project to reactivate a production well on Haskell’s Beach is scheduled to go before the State Lands Commission on Wednesday.

City Attorney Tim Giles said the current process to terminate a legal nonconforming use — which has never been used — is “quasi-judicial” and “cumbersome.” The new procedures are similar to other city meetings, with each side giving a presentation and public comment.

The city doesn’t know how many legal nonconforming uses exist in the city and doesn’t plan to find out, Giles said.

Aceves and Vallejo said the process should be difficult, since it could strip a person’s right to use property a certain way.

“Legal nonconforming use should exist as long as it’s done safely,” Aceves said. “I believe in the current ordinance that we have, I definitely do not support streamlining it.”

Farr pointed to the Ellwood Onshore Facility specifically, saying it is an industrial oil processing plant within the city’s urban environment, and said the new process will give the city more control over the legal nonconforming uses.

“We are attempting to maintain, if you will, the ability of our city to control our destiny into the future, so I’m very much for this ordinance,” he said.

Within minutes of adopting the legal nonconforming use termination ordinance, the City Council also decided to set a termination hearing for the Ellwood Onshore Facility of on or after March 3, 2015.

The City Council also voted to send a letter of concern to the State Lands Commission about Venoco’s project proposal. If the SLC certifies the environmental impact report and approves the project to reactivate a well on Haskell's Beach, Venoco has to get permits from the City of Goleta, which has consistently opposed the project.

The pier reactivation project and other pending projects would expand the oil processing at the Ellwood Onshore Facility, violating Goleta land-use policies that prohibit expanding a legal nonconforming use, according to city staff.

Some public comment at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting was focused on the ordinance itself while others spoke directly to whether the Ellwood Onshore Facility should be targeted for termination.

Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, the Environmental Defense Center, Get Oil Out and Ellwood-area residents supported the ordinance, saying it would give the city a better tool to end legal nonconforming uses that posed a health or safety risk.

Venoco knew that the Ellwood Onshore Facility was legal nonconforming when it was purchased in 1997 and has been trying to expand that use, said Jennifer Driscoll of Santa Barbara Channelkeeper.

Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr also encouraged the City Council to adopt the ordinance, saying the county had to go through a judicial-like hearing recently and the process was “a nightmare.”

Goleta-area Venoco employees said the company runs a safe operation and asked the council not to approve the ordinance.

“I just ask that you consider us when you make your decision,” said John Fry, an 18-year Venoco employee who works in Goleta.

Ian Livett, vice president of Southern California operations for Venoco, said the company stands to lose hundreds of millions of dollars if it can’t capitalize on its oil lease that’s processed through the EOF.

Goleta Planning Commissioner Ed Fuller, speaking on his own behalf, opposes the ordinance and said it put too much power in the hands of the City Council.

“The list of potential abuses is limitless,” he said. “I’m sure it was not the voters’ intent to create this city so it could eliminate historically legitimate uses and structures.”

Last week, the Planning Commission decided not to make a recommendation on adopting the ordinance, as it was locked into a 2-2 vote.

Representatives from the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors and the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association objected to the ordinance, saying it posed uncertainty to businesses and homeowners with the broad discretion it gives the City Council.

— Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.