Goleta Police Department: Give Gift of Safe Driving During Holidays

By Sgt. John Maxwell for Goleta Police Department | December 15, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Christmas and New Year holidays are ways to spend time with family and friends, but also a time when people can make poor choices that put themselves and others at risk on the road.

To help spread the message about the dangers of drunk and drugged driving, the Goleta Police Department is partnering with the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to get impaired drivers off the roads.

During the high-visibility enforcement campaign Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over — Dec. 14 through Jan. 1 — the Goleta Police Department will have more officers on the road conducting saturation patrols looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The Goleta Police Department also will hold a DUI checkpoint Dec. 28 at an undisclosed location within the Goleta city limits, looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, as well as checking drivers for proper licensing.

“Whether visiting home with family or out at the bar, it is important that you find a sober ride home after drinking,” said Sgt. John Maxwell, of the Goleta Traffic Unit. “It is everyone’s responsibility to either drive sober or use a ride share service.

“There are absolutely no excuses for driving impaired.”

The Goleta Police Department also reminds drivers that DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze. Marijuana, prescription drugs, and over-the-counter medications also can be impairing, especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs.

During the 2017 Christmas (Dec. 22-25) and New Year’s (Dec. 30-Jan. 2) holiday periods, 25 people were killed and 643 injured on California roads, according to data from the California Highway Patrol Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System.

“Drunk driving continues to be a huge problem in this country, and more recently, marijuana and drug-impaired driving,” said Maxwell. “People are out and about shopping for the holidays and going to or hosting parties, so it is important that everyone acts responsibly behind the wheel.”

Funding for impaired driving enforcement operations are provided by a grant from the OTS through the NHTSA.

The city of Goleta contracts for its law enforcement services with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

— Sgt. John Maxwell for Goleta Police Department.

 

