Goleta Power Outage Reported Monday Morning

More than 1,500 customers were without power Monday morning because of a broken pole with wires down in the area of Vega Drive and Covington Way in Goleta, according to Southern California Edison.

Crews were still working to restore power at 10:20 a.m. and there was no estimated restoration time, spokeswoman Rondi Guthrie said.

The problem was first reported at 7 a.m. on Edison's Outage Center with 1,565 customers impacted in the area of Cathedral Oaks, Fairview Avenue and Stow Canyon Road.

"Power has been restored to many customers and it looks like we are down to 716 customers without power," Guthrie said at 10:20 a.m. By 1 p.m., that number was reportedly down to 97 customers impacted.

