Goleta Presbyterian Church Members Craft Dresses for Ghana Teens

Imagine a world where every girl owns at least one dress!

Members of the Goleta Presbyterian Church and friends gathered to sew dresses made from plain t-shirts and donated fabric.

These colorful outfits will be sent to Ghana. The dresses will be given to graduating high school girls so that they will have something nice to wear to their new jobs.

The fun and spirited workshops were well attended, and over eighty dresses were created by the volunteers.

If you are interested in joining upcoming events at Goleta Presbyterian Church, please see their website for more information.

— Curtis Crotzer represents Goleta Presbyterian Church.