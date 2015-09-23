Goleta Ranks in Top 100 Cities to Live in According to Livability.com

Home

The City of Goleta has been named one of the Top 100 Best Places to Live 2016 by Livability.com.

Over the past three years, Livability has looked at more than 2,100 cities with populations between 20,000 and 350,000 and ranked the top 100.

This is the second year Goleta has placed in the Top 100.

The list is an exclusive, independent, editorial ranking by Livability.

The website collaborated with world-renowned urbanist Richard Florida and assistant clinical professor Steven Pedigo from the Initiative for Creativity and Innovation in Cities at NYU School of Professional Studies, EMSI and its board of advisors in shaping our methodology and the framework by which we rank the cities.

“Each of these cities is a great place to live,” says Matt Carmichael, Livability’s editor. “Not every city is perfect for everyone, of course, but these are the top 5 percent, and somewhere in the Top 100, you’ll find a great fit to call your best place.”

According the Livability, Goleta’s good housing options, strong schools and engaged citizenry make it one of the best places to live.

— Valerie Kushnerov is the public information officer for the City of Goleta.