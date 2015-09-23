Friday, April 6 , 2018, 5:34 am | Overcast 51º

 
 
 
 
Home

Goleta Ranks in Top 100 Cities to Live in According to Livability.com

By Valerie Kushnerov for the City of Goleta | September 23, 2015 | 10:49 a.m.

The City of Goleta has been named one of the Top 100 Best Places to Live 2016 by Livability.com.

Over the past three years, Livability has looked at more than 2,100 cities with populations between 20,000 and 350,000 and ranked the top 100. 

This is the second year Goleta has placed in the Top 100. 

The list is an exclusive, independent, editorial ranking by Livability.

The website collaborated with world-renowned urbanist Richard Florida and assistant clinical professor Steven Pedigo from the Initiative for Creativity and Innovation in Cities at NYU School of Professional Studies, EMSI and its board of advisors in shaping our methodology and the framework by which we rank the cities.

“Each of these cities is a great place to live,” says Matt Carmichael, Livability’s editor. “Not every city is perfect for everyone, of course, but these are the top 5 percent, and somewhere in the Top 100, you’ll find a great fit to call your best place.”

According the Livability, Goleta’s good housing options, strong schools and engaged citizenry make it one of the best places to live.

— Valerie Kushnerov is the public information officer for the City of Goleta.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 