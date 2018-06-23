Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 1:57 pm | Overcast with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Holds Hearing on Plans for New Fire Station on Western Edge of City

Station 10, proposed near Sandpiper Golf Course, would improve response times to calls in that area

City officials on Tuesday held an environmental scoping hearing for a proposed new Fire Station 10 on the western edge of Goleta. Click to view larger
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | August 29, 2017 | 9:42 p.m.

Goleta officials want to build an 11,600-square-foot fire station across the street from the Sandpiper Golf Course and next to The Hideaway housing development on the western edge of the city.

The city held an scoping hearing on Tuesday to hear community feedback on a variety of environmental topics, including aesthetics, biological resources, geology/soils, hazards and hazardous materials, land use, noise, archaeological and cultural resources, tribal cultural resources, transportation and traffic.

The meeting was sparsely attended; only one person spoke during public comment.

Response times from Fire Station 11, near Storke Road, have not met the required 5-minutes or less for western Goleta since the late 1980s, and the city has experienced a population boom in the past decade, putting further strain on fire resources and response times.

Fire Station 11 serves roughly 22,500 Goleta residents — about twice as many as it should.

The new Fire Station 10 at 7952 Hollister Ave. would cover roughly everything west and northwest of Cannon Green Drive.

Goleta resident Bill Shelor spoke at the meeting. He agrees that Goleta needs a fire station and that the community will be safer with faster fire response times.

But he is concerned that the station is located at one of the gateways to Goleta.

“The proposed project will remove all of the significant vegetation on this site,” Shelor said. “It is crucial that the replanting be robust.”

Dozens of eucalyptus trees stand tall at the site now and would be removed to build the fire station.

“Frequent residents of Goleta will be shocked when the vegetation is removed from the gateway,” Shelor said.

The project is envisioned as a three-bay, single-story building, with an emergency generator and an above-ground fueling facility, with a capacity of 250 gallons of gasoline and 1,000 gallons of diesel.

The project would also include a permeable paver public parking lot with seven spaces, employee parking for nine spaces, and a multi-purpose room with a 30-person capacity.

The 30-day public comment period began on Aug. 8 and ends on Sept. 7.

Comments about the project can be submitted to [email protected] and should be submitted no later than Sept. 7 at 5 p.m.

A parcel at 7952 Hollister Ave. in Goleta has been chosen for a new fire station. Click to view larger
