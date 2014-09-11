Goleta Receives Federal Grant for Old Town Traffic Plan

About 26,000 cars travel through Old Town Goleta every day, and now the city has received federal monies that it hopes will bring some traffic relief to the area.

The City of Goleta was awarded $236,000 from the U.S. Department of Transportation to do traffic planning in Old Town, which lines Hollister Avenue between Highway 217 and Fairview Avenue.

It's part of the Hollister Avenue Complete Streets Corridor project, which will conduct engineering and traffic studies in an effort to find solutions for the congestion.

"It's an extremely competitive grant process," said Rosemarie Gaglione, interim public works director for Goleta.

There were $600 million in funding to give out and $9.5 billion in requests for the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery, or TIGER Discretionary Grant program.

Public works staff submitted the application in April, and has had impressive success with streets grant funding this year.

The department was approved for four of the five applications it submitted, bringing in several million dollars for local projects.

"We've had a lot of people interested in making Hollister through Old Town a two-lane street … but given all the traffic that goes through there now, it can't be done," Gaglione said.

The city will hold three workshops in the future to get an idea of what people want to see in the area, and if narrowing the streets is a priority, the grant funding will allow the city to look at how to make that happen.

For example, if the road was narrowed, traffic funneling from Highway 217 onto Hollister would inevitably back up on to the highway, so the city would need to study upgrading those interchanges, Gaglione said.

The grant can also be used to help fun an environmental impact report.

"It's very exciting and we will look at not only the long term goals but also more immediate things the city could do," Gaglione said.

Rep. Lois Capps issued a statement Thursday about the grant.

"While there were several projects along the Central Coast that I supported in the TIGER grant application process that were also worthy of funding, I look forward to seeing the results of the Corridor Plan, and soon experiencing the upgraded and improved Old Town Goleta," she said.

Goleta Mayor Michael Bennett was also quoted in the statement, saying the funding was critical to get the project off the ground.

"Improving circulation and creating an efficient environment that works for motorists, cyclists, pedestrians, and transit is something we look forward to providing," he said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .