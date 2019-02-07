Goleta Receives Grant For San Jose Creek Multipurpose Path

The city of Goleta received a $14 million Cycle 4 Active Transportation Program (ATP) grant on Jan. 30 for the San Jose Creek Multipurpose Path.

The path will remove barriers and gaps in the regional network extending from the county’s new multipurpose path and bridge in the north, under Hwy. 101, Union Pacific Railroad, through Old Town Goleta, across San Jose Creek, and under SR 217 connecting to Goleta Beach and the Coast Route Trail in the south.

This north-south connection is a key local and regional community project that will improve safety and access to the schools, shopping, services, and Goleta Neighborhood Clinic north of Hwy. 101 and the Class 1 bike path to the south providing access to UCSB and companies in the county and eity of Santa Barbara to the east.

The grant funding will cover the final design, right-of-way, and construction phases. Goleta will take the lead on the project’s funding, design and construction with the county’s support and assistance for the areas within the county. The entire project cost is expected to be about $20 million.

The city hopes to construct the path in 2019-20.

“We are so grateful to the California Transportation Commission’s grant for this critical active transportation project,” said Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte. “We are always looking for ways to increase the opportunities for alternative transportation and this path will make a significant impact in this area for the region.”

The ATP Cycle 4 process was very competitive with 554 projects submitted requesting some $2.2 billion in ATP funding and only $445.6 million available. The city will continue to work on the conceptual design and environmental phases of the project.

— Jaime Shaw for city of Goleta.