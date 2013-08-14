Goleta Recognized for Excellence in Government Accounting, Financial Reporting

The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting has once again been awarded to the City of Goleta by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its comprehensive annual financial report.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

This is the 10th consecutive year the city has received this honor.

“We are very pleased that the city, and our Finance Director Tina Rivera, have been given this prestigious award,” Mayor Roger Aceves said. “The citizens of Goleta should feel confident in the financial oversight of our city.”

The Award of Financial Reporting Achievement is given to the individual, department or agency designated by the government as primarily responsible for preparing the award-winning CAFR.

This has been presented to Rivera each year for the seven years she has served as city’s finance director.

The CAFR has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program including demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR.

The GFOA is a nonprofit professional association.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.