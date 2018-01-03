Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 3:30 am | Sky Obscured 57º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Recognized for Leadership in Sustainability

By Valerie Kushnerov for city of Goleta | January 3, 2018 | 2:13 p.m.

Goleta has been awarded a 3-STAR Community Rating for national leadership in sustainability, STAR Communities has announced.

Goleta is the 65th city in the nation to receive recognition from STAR Communities for its participation in the STAR Community Rating System (STAR), which evaluates the livability and sustainability of U.S. communities.

“The city of Goleta is very pleased to receive this 3-STAR Community Rating. We’re proud of the sustainability efforts to date and look forward to doing even more in the coming years,“ said Mayor Paula Perotte.

STAR is the nation’s leading framework and certification program for evaluating local sustainability, encompassing social, economic and environmental performance measures, the organization said.

STAR helps communities evaluate their strengths and weaknesses across seven areas: the built environment; climate and energy; economy and jobs; education, arts and community; health and safety; and natural systems.

Goleta received a score of 279.6, which qualifies them as a 3-STAR Community, recognized for sustainability leadership. Several efforts stood out among Goleta’s sustainability initiatives:

» Built environment: Goleta’s robust park system was a key component to a strong score in this goal area. The park system provides 17.7 acres per 1,000 residents, well above the 13.5-acre STAR threshold.

In addition, 97 percent of households are within a half-mile walk to a public park.

» Economy and jobs: In recent years, the economy of Goleta has experienced growth.

More than 200 new businesses were established from 2013-15, unemployment has dropped and employment has increased above the national average and across most racial and ethnic groups.

» Health and safety: Goleta’s residents lead an active lifestyle — in a survey, 86 percent of residents reported taking part in physical activity in the past month, above the 80 percent STAR threshold.

Communities pursuing STAR certification accumulate points for their achievements across the seven goal areas, which are used to determine their rating.

There are three certification levels: 3-STAR Community (250-449 points); 4-STAR Community (450-649 points); or 5-STAR (650-plus points).

STAR Communities said it provides support as localities benchmark progress and a third-party verification process ensures accountability.

“The STAR rating process gives cities a roadmap for how they can refine and improve their operations to drive continuous improvement,” said Hilari Varnadore, executive director of STAR Communities.

“Goleta should be applauded for its commitment to sustainability, and for the clarity and transparency provided while achieving its goals,” she said.

Goleta is one of more than 70 local governments that have participated in the yearlong STAR leadership program. Other STAR-certified communities in the region include Riverside; El Cerrito; Henderson, Nev.; and Las, Vegas.

To view Goleta’s full report, visit http://www.starcommunities.org/certification/certified-star-communities/goleta-ca/.
For the full list of communities involved, go to http://www.STARcommunities.org/communities.

— Valerie Kushnerov for city of Goleta.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 