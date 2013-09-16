Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 6:03 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Recognized for Doing More with Less Through Nextdoor.com Program

By Valerie Kushnerov for the City of Goleta | September 16, 2013 | 9:29 a.m.

The City of Goleta was once again honored for doing more with less through its Nextdoor.com program.

3CMA, the nationwide City-County Communications & Marketing Association, presented the Silver Circle award to Valerie Kushnerov, the city’s public information officer, at its annual conference last week.

The award was given in the category of “Most Creative Activity with Least Dollars Spent.” This highly competitive process saw more than 500 entries for 30 awards.

“I am delighted to see Goleta being recognized once again for good stewardship with public funds. I am proud of the creative work by our staff to educate and inform our community,” Mayor Roger Aceves said. “Goleta is one of a handful of cities its size that funds a public information officer position, and I believe that this award confirms the ongoing benefit we receive from that investment.”

With nearly 20 percent of the city’s households participating in the program, Goleta sees it as a great tool for its residents. The program was implemented for just $320 plus staff time. This equates to less than a penny per resident and a nickel per household.

The judges said: "Goleta did a great job maximizing the Nextdoor.com tool and came out with a successful program to connect neighborhoods. [It was a] good use of partnerships and traditional and social media to promote this form of communication between residents and residents and the city. The competition between neighborhoods for an ice cream social was a neat way to spur participation in Nextdoor.com. Great success overall!"

“Goleta did an amazing job rolling out and implementing Nextdoor. The city immediately understood that Nextdoor could create more connected and safer neighborhoods in an extremely cost efficient way," said Sarah Leary, co-founder and vice president of marketing at Nextdoor.

Goleta received an Award of Excellence earlier this year from the California Association of Public Information Officers in the “dollar stretcher” category for the Nextdoor program. For more information about Goleta’s Nextdoor program, call Kushnerov at 805.961.7507. Click here to join Nextdoor.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 