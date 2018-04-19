City of Goleta Recognizes Sgt. Kevin Huddle, Welcomes Sgt. Bill Henebry

On Tuesday, the Goleta City Council recognized Sgt. Kevin Huddle for his six years of service as the Goleta Police Department Motor Traffic Unit supervisor.

Sgt. Huddle was presented with a city tile from the Mayor Michael Bennett.

“Sgt. Huddle has done an outstanding job serving the City of Goleta during these past six years and is a great example of the caliber of people serving the city in the important job of helping to make our streets and community safer,” said Vyto Adomaitis, director of public safety for the city. “We now look forward to working with Sgt. Henebry to continue the high level of service to our community.”

Sgt. Huddle has transferred to the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigation Division, and Sgt. Henebry transferred to the Goleta Motor Traffic Unit.

The City of Goleta Motor Traffic Unit's mission is to maintain the normal and safe flow of vehicle and pedestrian traffic throughout Goleta. The Traffic Unit uses several means to conduct their mission, including the use of radar speed detection devices and vehicle and motorcycle patrols. There are four full-time officers assigned to the unit.

In addition to regular traffic patrol, the unit also performs the following important safety duties: DUI checkpoints, school zone traffic enforcement, commercial vehicle enforcement, public announcements and updates, and pedestrian traffic safety rnforcement.

Sgt. Henebry has been with the Sheriff’s Department since 2002 and has a broad law enforcement background that began in 1975. It includes prior experience as a motor officer for the Los Angeles Police Department. He was also recently awarded the Supervisor of the Year Award by the Sheriff’s Department and is excited to begin his new duties for the City of Goleta.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.