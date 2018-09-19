Goleta Resident Arrested in Hope Ranch is Wanted for Crimes in Santa Cruz County

A Goleta resident arrested in Hope Ranch last week for reportedly prowling and stealing a car is also wanted for crimes in Santa Cruz County, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Christen Aceves, 32, has been in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail since her arrest Sept. 10 and the Sheriff's Office received a notification Tuesday from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office of an arrest warrant for her, said Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Santa Barbara sheriff's deputies arrested Aceves after responding to reports of a burglary and prowler in Hope Ranch in the early morning hours of Sept. 10, Hoover said.

One resident reported hearing someone in her basement and another one reported someone trying to open the back door of her home, then seeing a suspect running to the rear of the home, described as a woman wearing a white shirt, Hoover said.

As sheriff’s deputies were securing a perimeter, they observed a woman, identified as Aceves, driving a small grey sedan, Hoover said in a statement.

The woman was out of breath and had dirt on her face and clothes, Hoover said, and she could not explain why she was in the area.

Hoover said that deputies observed a knife in Aceves' hand while they were talking to her, and removed her from the car at gunpoint and arrested her.

Aceves reportedly provided false identification to deputies, and the vehicle she was driving was determined to be stolen from a house in the 4000 block of Lago Drive.

Aceves was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of vehicle theft, burglary, loitering on private property, driving without a license and impersonation to make another liable. She is being held on $70,000 bail, Hoover said on Wednesday.

Aceves has an arrest warrant for a July 7 incident in Scotts Valley, where she is wanted on suspicion of vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, identity theft, driving on a suspended license and unlawful possession of a bird of prey (a dead owl).

