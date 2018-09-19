Wednesday, September 19 , 2018, 8:57 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Resident Arrested in Hope Ranch is Wanted for Crimes in Santa Cruz County

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | September 19, 2018 | 7:19 p.m.
mugshot Click to view larger
Christen Aceves (SBSO photo)

A Goleta resident arrested in Hope Ranch last week for reportedly prowling and stealing a car is also wanted for crimes in Santa Cruz County, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Christen Aceves, 32, has been in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail since her arrest Sept. 10 and the Sheriff's Office received a notification Tuesday from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office of an arrest warrant for her, said Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Santa Barbara sheriff's deputies arrested Aceves after responding to reports of a burglary and prowler in Hope Ranch in the early morning hours of Sept. 10, Hoover said. 

One resident reported hearing someone in her basement and another one reported someone trying to open the back door of her home, then seeing a suspect running to the rear of the home, described as a woman wearing a white shirt, Hoover said. 

As sheriff’s deputies were securing a perimeter, they observed a woman, identified as Aceves, driving a small grey sedan, Hoover said in a statement.  

The woman was out of breath and had dirt on her face and clothes, Hoover said, and she could not explain why she was in the area.  

Hoover said that deputies observed a knife in Aceves' hand while they were talking to her, and removed her from the car at gunpoint and arrested her.

Aceves reportedly provided false identification to deputies, and the vehicle she was driving was determined to be stolen from a house in the 4000 block of Lago Drive.  

Aceves was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of vehicle theft, burglary, loitering on private property, driving without a license and impersonation to make another liable. She is being held on $70,000 bail, Hoover said on Wednesday.

Aceves has an arrest warrant for a July 7 incident in Scotts Valley, where she is wanted on suspicion of vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, identity theft, driving on a suspended license and unlawful possession of a bird of prey (a dead owl). 

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 