Goleta Residents Invited to Workshop on Strategies in Response to Climate Change

By Valerie Kushnerov for the City of Goleta | August 6, 2015 | 12:12 p.m.

The city of Goleta invites the public to a workshop on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers to provide an overview of the Draft Coastal Hazards and Vulnerability Assessment results and related adaptation strategies. 
 

Goleta is preparing for climate change impacts and has identified coastal hazards as one of factors affecting the vulnerability of the City’s residents, infrastructure, coastal resources, public health and economy under a range of sea level rise scenarios.
 
The city is seeking community feedback on the draft findings and how potential strategies are best measured and evaluated.

There will be a presentation on initial vulnerabilities and a chance for the public to interact with city staff on how the findings can be best reported/documented and what specific measurements of vulnerability will help the City prepare for future climate impacts.
 
Understanding the implications of climate change will also highlight critical areas for collaboration and empower the community to become more resilient at the household, business and community levels.

This information will further serve the planning process for the development of the city's Local Coastal Program.

—Valerie Kushnerov is the City of Goleta's public information officer.

 
