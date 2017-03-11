Friday, June 1 , 2018, 9:39 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Residents Sound Off on Planning Department for Independent Consultant Report

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | March 11, 2017 | 11:05 p.m.

Goleta brought in the community to offer input on the Planning and Environmental Review Department, and residents raised concerns about communication with the city.

Jane Chambers and Jay Corey of Folsom-based Citygate Associates LLC listened to residents’ feedback after a two-hour discussion regarding the department’s structure, functions and staffing.

More than 20 attendees at City Hall shared their thoughts on the five department divisions: Current Planning, Advance Planning, Building and Safety, Planning Commission/Design Review Board and Sustainability.

The public was encouraged to speak freely and anonymously, and planning staff did not attend.

“I expect a level of professionalism and competence — everyone is friendly — but they seem to be more concerned with rules and regulations than outcomes,” one speaker said.

A small business owner, who has lived in Goleta since 1970, said she had multiple negative experiences.

“I have not had a single interaction go positively,” she said. “I had a small, innovative, high-tech business. (The department) zoned us out of business. I had to move my business to another state.”

Some suggested the city compile a one-page summary of projects, erect on-site signs that notify the public about projects going before the Design Review Board for conceptual review, and establish story pole guidelines.

A few people criticized the city for not having some documents available online, including property permits and some public comments.

“You can get a hard copy, but you have to track the correct person down,” one speaker noted.

Another speaker added, “If you want to research a property — information is not online — that makes it hard.”

The group also discussed the topic of approved project height.

“Somehow — behind closed doors — significant changes are made, and many (changes) had to do with height and impact on our mountain views,” one speaker said.

The new hotel at 6878 Hollister Ave., which is affiliated with the Hilton Garden Inn chain, was mentioned specifically. The complex will have 138 rooms and 3,878 square feet of conference and meeting space.

“It’s bigger than anyone thought it was going to be,” one speaker said.

Another speaker said the Cumulative Projects List — a listing of major projects that are either pending, approved or currently under construction — doesn’t include the planner on a project or links.

“Developers rightfully seek to make a profit and get things done quickly — that’s their job — they have all the resources,” a resident said. “I have the PER Department — they are meant to adhere to our standards.”

The meeting also highlighted the positive in the department, with a handful of attendees saying staff members are receptive to inquiries, are friendly and committed to customer service.

The city’s consultant will report to the City Council with recommendations on how to improve department operations and collaboration with other city staff, city spokeswoman Valerie Kushnerov said.

Last fall, the City Council approved hiring the firm to conduct the independent assessment of the department — for a cost of $54,571.

The Planning and Environmental Review Department has been without a director since Jennifer Carman left in January for the City of Morgan Hill, where she was hired as community and development director.

A pending lawsuit against the department lists Carman as a defendant.

Highway Recycling Inc. filed the suit on Feb. 7 over a building permit for a proposed concrete recycling facility. According to the lawsuit, the city would not issue a permit or explain why not, putting the owners at risk of losing their coastal development permit from the California Coastal Commission.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

