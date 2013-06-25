Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 10:50 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Design Review Board Gives Preliminary Approval to Westar Mixed-Use Project

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | June 25, 2013 | 10:21 p.m.

The Goleta Design Review Board gave the Westar mixed-use project preliminary approval Tuesday, and the final plans are expected to be reviewed in early July.

The entire project calls for 266 residential units, five live/work residential units, parks, stores and restaurants on the land north of Hollister Avenue between Glen Annie Road and Santa Felicia Drive.

It has been going through the city review process since 2009, and the previous plans were approved by the City Council in October.

However, developer Goleta Hollister LLC settled a lawsuit with Glen Annie Road resident Patricia Moreno and made alterations to the plans. A few smaller commercial buildings were eliminated, since they were planned to be directly across the street from Moreno’s home.

Westar also replaced three small commercial buildings with more residential units, but the change eliminates only a fraction of the total retail space, according to city attorney Tim Giles has.

The developer presented some minor landscaping and design changes to the board Tuesday afternoon, and board members asked for lockable trash enclosures to prevent them being used at nighttime.

For final approvals, the board will review a site plan, elevation, landscaping, floor plans and mechanical systems, even though many of those things have already gone through review.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 