Goleta Design Review Board Gives Preliminary Approval to Westar Mixed-Use Project

The Goleta Design Review Board gave the Westar mixed-use project preliminary approval Tuesday, and the final plans are expected to be reviewed in early July.

The entire project calls for 266 residential units, five live/work residential units, parks, stores and restaurants on the land north of Hollister Avenue between Glen Annie Road and Santa Felicia Drive.

It has been going through the city review process since 2009, and the previous plans were approved by the City Council in October.

However, developer Goleta Hollister LLC settled a lawsuit with Glen Annie Road resident Patricia Moreno and made alterations to the plans. A few smaller commercial buildings were eliminated, since they were planned to be directly across the street from Moreno’s home.

Westar also replaced three small commercial buildings with more residential units, but the change eliminates only a fraction of the total retail space, according to city attorney Tim Giles has.

The developer presented some minor landscaping and design changes to the board Tuesday afternoon, and board members asked for lockable trash enclosures to prevent them being used at nighttime.

For final approvals, the board will review a site plan, elevation, landscaping, floor plans and mechanical systems, even though many of those things have already gone through review.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.