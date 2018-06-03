Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 11:31 pm | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Revises Schedule for Methacrylate Deck Seal Project

By Valerie Kushnerov for the City of Goleta | November 6, 2013 | 12:43 p.m.

Due to schedule conflicts with Caltrans maintenance at various interchanges along Highway 101, the schedule for the City of Goleta’s Methacrylate Deck Seal Project has been revised as follows:

Night Work (Bridges over Highway 101)

Nov. 11 (was originally scheduled for Nov. 4)               
Location 1: Patterson Avenue Bridge over Highway 101
This will be a complete road closure between 7 p.m. on Nov. 11 and 6 a.m. on Nov. 12. Detours available at Turnpike and Fairview.

Nov. 12-13 (was originally scheduled for Nov. 5-6)   
Location 2: Fairview Avenue Bridge over Highway 101
This will be a partial road closure (one lane in each direction) between 7 p.m. on Nov. 12 and 6 a.m. on Nov. 13. It will be closed again at 7 p.m. on Nov. 13 and reopen at 6 a.m. on Nov. 14. Detours at Patterson Avenue and Los Carneros Road.

Nov. 13 (was originally scheduled for Nov. 7)                   
Location 3: Glen Annie Overhead Bridge over Highway 101
This will be a complete road closure between 7 p.m. on Nov. 13 and 6 a.m. on Nov. 14. Detours at Los Carneros Road and Cathedral Oaks/Winchester Canyon Road.

Daytime Work (Bridges over surface roads)

Nov. 6-7 (was originally scheduled for Nov. 12-13)           
Location 4: San Jose Creek at Calle Real
Location 5: Tecolote Creek at Los Carneros Road
Calle Real at San Jose Creek and Los Carneros Road at Tecolote Creek will both have lane closures while the work is completed. Traffic will be down to one lane in each direction during construction. Expect delays. Work will take place between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Calle Real and the northbound lanes of Los Carneros Road and between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. for the southbound lanes of Los Carneros Road over the two days.

Nov. 5-6                     
Location 6: San Pedro Creek at Cathedral Oaks
Location 7: Los Carneros Creek at Cathedral Oaks
Cathedral Oaks at San Pedro and Los Carneros Creek will have traffic control in place while the work is completed. Expect delays of up to 10 minutes. Work will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. over the two days.

Nov. 7-8 (was originally scheduled for Nov. 12)          
Location 8: Shirrell Way over Las Vegas Creek
Work on Shirrell Way will take place on Nov. 7-8. Traffic control will be in place between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. This location requires less construction and impacts should be minimal.

Please be extra careful when driving through construction zones. Your patience is appreciated while we complete these important maintenance projects. Click here for more information about the project.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.

 

