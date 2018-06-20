Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 10:45 am | Overcast with Haze 62º

 
 
 

Goleta Rotary, Alpha Center Honor Walter Ware

Flag dedication to be led by Skip Ware, longtime Alpha participant.

By Noozhawk Staff | February 24, 2008 | 4:43 p.m.

Alpha Resource Center and the Rotary Club of Goleta will pay tribute to the late Walter Ware on Thursday with the dedication of a new flag and a plaque in his honor. The ceremony will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the Alpha Resource Center campus, 4501 Cathedral Oaks Road.

The Rotary Club of Goleta has made numerous improvements at Alpha in Ware’s memory and in recognition of the nonprofit organization’s support to Ware’s son, Skip.

For the past 20 years, Skip Ware has been an active participant at Alpha Resource Center, 4501 Cathedral Oaks Road. As a leader in the Alpha Self-Advocacy Council, the younger Ware is tenacious about ensuring he and his colleagues with developmental disabilities are treated with dignity and respect; are present and active community members; and have control over their own lives. Skip Ware attributes his success in life to his father, and raises the flag each day in appreciation for his support.

For more information, click here to e-mail Alpha Resource Center executive director Kim Olson or call 805.683.2145.

