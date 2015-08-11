Goleta Rotary Club Announces New President

Advice

The Rotary Club of Goleta is proud to announce that David Dart is the new president for 2015–2016 year.

Dart moved to Santa Barbara / Goleta to attend UCSB and graduated in 1985 with a bachelor's in physical geography with an emphasis in computer modeling and image processing.

He currently is employed by FLIR Systems designing and building infrared camera software and camera systems software.

He has been married for 34 years and has one son, who travels the world playing jazz for the Princess Cruise lines.

Dart joined Rotary in 2011, served on the Fireworks committees as community service chairman, engaging with local non-profit organizations providing food to our community, and as membership chairman before being elected president.

The Rotary Club of Goleta is looking forward to a year with David Dart as their new president.

Would you like to learn more about Rotary International and enjoy the camaraderie of interesting men and women from all background and ages who are dedicated to making a difference in the world through “Service Above Self”?

We welcome you to visit our bimonthly dinner meetings held at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday nights at Frog Bar & Grill in Goleta.

Please contact our membership chair, John Holland at [email protected] or President David Dart at [email protected]

— Lynn Cederquist represents the Rotary Club of Goleta.