Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 1:20 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Goleta Rotary Club Announces New President

By Lynn Cederquist for Rotary Club of Goleta | August 11, 2015 | 6:05 p.m.

The Rotary Club of Goleta is proud to announce that David Dart is the new president for 2015–2016 year.  

Dart moved to Santa Barbara / Goleta to attend UCSB and graduated in 1985 with a bachelor's in physical geography with an emphasis in computer modeling and image processing.  

He currently is employed by FLIR Systems designing and building infrared camera software and camera systems software.  

David Dart

He has been married for 34 years and has one son, who travels the world playing jazz for the Princess Cruise lines.  

Dart joined Rotary in 2011, served on the Fireworks committees as community service chairman, engaging with local non-profit organizations providing food to our community, and as membership chairman before being elected president.

The Rotary Club of Goleta is looking forward to a year with David Dart as their new president.

Would you like to learn more about Rotary International and enjoy the camaraderie of interesting men and women from all background and ages who are dedicated to making a difference in the world through “Service Above Self”?

We welcome you to visit our bimonthly dinner meetings held at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday nights at Frog Bar & Grill in Goleta.

Please contact our membership chair, John Holland at [email protected] or President David Dart at [email protected]

Click here to connect with the Rotary Club of Goleta on Facebook.

— Lynn Cederquist represents the Rotary Club of Goleta.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 