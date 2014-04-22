Goleta Rotary Clubs’ Fourth of July Fireworks Event Is in the Works

Mark your calendars for the annual Fourth of July Fireworks at Girsh Park, because the two Goleta Rotary clubs are busy planning a family day to be remembered for years.

Activities will include games, contest, bouncers, face painting, music, balloons, a rock-climbing wall, volleyball courts and several new food vendors, all of which will make this Fourth of July not only fun but a safe day for all to enjoy.

The Fourth of July Fireworks event is one of Rotary's biggest fundraising events, and all the money raised will be given back to our community in a variety of way — one of the most important will be college scholarships for local high school students to help them with their future higher education.

Everyone can help make this the most successful Fourth of July by attending the Rotary Fireworks at Girsh Park, so be sure to mark your calendar and bring your family, neighbors and friends. As we get closer to the event, we will give more specific information.

In the meantime, contact Goleta Rotary fireworks event chair Scott Phillips at [email protected] or Rotary Club of Goleta membership chair David Dart at [email protected].

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.