Goleta Rotary Clubs’ July 4th Festivities to Offer Alcohol-free Alternative

The Goleta Rotary Clubs present the 19th annual 4th of July celebration at Girsh Park featuring entertainment for all ages, capped off with a fireworks display at 9 p.m.

This family-friendly, alcohol-free event includes live entertainment from the funk, soul and R&B sounds of Area 51 and music by DJ Qu1z0.

For family fun, enjoy face painting, watermelon and pie eating contests, rock climbing and much more. All activities are free with the price of admission.

Barbecue food will be available from Neighborhood Tim’s BBQ food truck, hamburgers and hot dogs from South Coast Church, Kona Ice, churros and fresh apple pie from Fernando’s and coffee from Zizzo’s.

Rotarian and former Goleta Mayor Eric Onnen will return again as emcee.

Bring your blankets and chairs and enjoy.

Gates open at 5 p.m., and the fireworks will light up the sky beginning at 9 p.m.

Girsh Park is located at 7050 Phelps Road in Goleta on the south side of Camino Real Marketplace.

Admission is $8 for adults and free for kids 12 and under (accompanied by an adult). Tickets are available at the gate or online.

For more information, visit www.goletafireworks.org.

— Catherine Remak represents the Rotary Clubs of Goleta.