Goleta Rotary Clubs Seek Volunteers for Fourth of July Fireworks Festival

Volunteers are needed to do face painting, security, help with games or other fun tasks at the annual Rotary Clubs of Goleta Fireworks Festival at Girsh Park.

We need your help!

Volunteers are needed to make this experience unforgettable for the kids. Shifts are from 3:45 to 6 p.m. or 5:45 to 8 p.m.

Rotary's annual Fourth of July Fireworks Festival is a charitable event with all proceeds going to the Rotary's local and international projects such as scholarships, Third World water projects, youth and senior services, worldwide polio eradication and much more.

For more information, please contact Michelle Velarde at [email protected].

— Michelle Velarde is a volunteer coordinator for the Rotary Clubs of Goleta Fireworks Festival.