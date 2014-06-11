Goleta Rotary Clubs Seek Volunteers for Fourth of July Fireworks Festival

Volunteers are needed to do face painting, security, help with games or other fun tasks at Rotary’s annual Goleta Fireworks Festival at Girsh Park.

Two are shifts available: 3:45 to 6:15 p.m., and 6 p.m. to the end of the event. Working two shifts entitles you to a voucher for a free drink and a hot dog or hamburger, and free admission to the fireworks show at 9 p.m. Students receive community service hours.

Rotary’s annual Fourth of July Fireworks Festival is a charitable event, with all proceeds going to Rotary’s local or international projects, such as scholarships, Third World water projects, youth and senior services, worldwide polio eradication, and many more.

For more information, to volunteer or to learn more about local Rotary Clubs, contact Connie Burns at [email protected].