Goleta Sanitary District Receives Transparency Award

By Laura Romano for Goleta Sanitary District | April 5, 2017 | 3:31 p.m.

The Goleta Sanitary District received the District Transparency Certificate of Excellence by the Special District Leadership Foundation in recognition of its outstanding efforts to promote transparency and good governance.

“This award is a testament to Goleta Sanitary District’s commitment to open government,” said Steve Wagner, general manager. “The entire district staff is to be commended for their contributions that empower the public with information and facilitate engagement and oversight.”

To receive the award, a special district must demonstrate the completion of essential governance transparency requirements. Those include:

Conducting ethics training for all board members, properly conducting open and public meetings, and filing financial transactions and compensation reports to the state controller in a timely manner.

The Goleta Sanitary District also fulfilled more than 15 website requirements, including providing readily available information to the public, such as board agendas, past minutes, current district budget, and the most recent financial audit.

Finally, the district had to demonstrate outreach best practices to its constituents that engage and inform the public in its governance and operations.

“We are excited to receive this award, as it confirms our commitment to transparency as a service provider for the Goleta Valley.” said Jerry Smith, president of the governing board.

The Goleta Sanitary District is a special district that owns and operates a regional water resource recovery facility in the city of Goleta adjacent to the Santa Barbara Airport. Its service area includes Goleta, portions of the city of Santa Barbara, portions of Santa Barbara County, and UCSB.

Special District Leadership Foundation is an independent, nonprofit organization formed to promote good governance and best practices among California’s special districts through certification, accreditation, and other recognition programs.

Special districts are independent public agencies that deliver core local services to communities, such as water, wastewater treatment, fire protection, parks and recreation, healthcare, sanitation, mosquito abatement, ports, libraries and public cemeteries.

Districts are established by voters and their funding is approved by voters to meet specific needs through focused service. They can be specially molded to serve large regions or small neighborhoods depending on the need.

—  Laura Romano for Goleta Sanitary District.

 
