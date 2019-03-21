Goleta Sanitary District Awarded Green Business Certification

The Goleta Sanitary District was recognized as a certified green business on March 13, by the Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County.

Established by the California Green Business Program, the process assesses energy, waste and recycling, pollution prevention, water conservation, and wastewater practices.

A checklist of tools is used to evaluate business operations, determine sustainability measures already in place, and implement additional measures to earn certification.

“We are extremely proud of what we do and how we are able to do it in an environmentally sensitive way,” said Steve Wagner, Goleta Sanitary District’s general manager.

“This certification demonstrates our ongoing commitment to sustainable business practices,” said George Emerson, president of the Goleta Sanitary District Board.

The Goleta Sanitary District has been a supporter of the Green Business Program for a number of years. The Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County is part of a network of green businesses and government agencies statewide.

The Goleta Sanitary District was created in 1942 to provide wastewater collection and treatment services for the Goleta Valley. Today the District’s 132-mile long network of underground pipes deliver about 4 million gallons of waste water to the district’s award-winning treatment plant every day.

At the facility, wastewater is treated and cleaned to very high standards by certified staff before being reused for irrigation or discharged safely into the ocean.

The district is governed by a five-member elected board and is committed to protecting public health and the environment through state-of-the-art treatment process and the delivery of cost-effective public services.

The district provides wastewater treatment services for its own customers as well as four other public agencies: Goleta West Sanitary District, UCSB, Santa Barbara Municipal Airport and certain facilities of Santa Barbara County.

Goleta Sanitary District is at 1 William Moffett Place. Tours and self-load biosolids (soil amendments) are available free upon request. Call 805-967-4519 or visit GoletaSanitary.org.

— Laura Romano for Goleta Sanitary District.