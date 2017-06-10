Goleta Sanitary District Board Member John R. Fox Dies

John R. Fox, president pro tem of the Goleta Sanitary District’s Board of Directors passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2017, following a brief illness.

Fox was first elected in 1976 and served continuously on the board for more than 40 years. During his tenure he served as board president for many years and served on numerous standing committees.

He was born in Springfield, MA on April 20, 1931, and was a long-time resident of Goleta.

In addition to his service for the Goleta Sanitary District, he served on the California Special District Association (CSDA) Board from 1989-2010, including as board president in 2006-07, and on the CSDA Finance Corporation from 1996-2011.

He served as a Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) commissioner. Fox was in the U.S. Air Force and achieved the rank of captain.

He was a founding member of the Santa Barbara Chapter of the Special District Association, and was most recently serving on its executive committee. The Goleta Sanitary District honors his many years of service.

General Manager Steve Wagner praised Fox’s dedicated service to the people of the Goleta Valley: “Mr. Fox was a tireless advocate for the work of the Goleta Sanitary District, and special districts in general.”

A private memorial service is being planned for June 24.

— Steven Wagner for Goleta Sanitary District.



