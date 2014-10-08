Goleta Sanitary District Board Candidates Talk Recycled Water, Budget

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce hosts a roundtable discussion with the six hopefuls running for two available seats

It’s not often that special districts get put on display during the election season, but the candidates running for the Goleta Sanitary District board talked wastewater during a forum this week.

Six candidates are running for the two open seats, including Ed Easton, Beverly Herbert, Steven Majoewsky, Phebe Mansur, Jerry Smith and Bev Swann.

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted the candidates on Wednesday for a roundtable discussion about the sanitary district’s wastewater treatment system, reclaimed water and overall management.

The Goleta Sanitary District’s five-person board oversees the wastewater treatment plant, which is owned and operated by the district in a partnership with the Goleta West Sanitary District. Multiple agencies funded a major upgrade to the plant, which was expected to have a lifespan of about 30 years.

Candidates are running for four-year terms, and two out of the six will be elected.

Easton is a former Goleta city councilman who previously served on the city’s Design Review Board and Planning Commission. He said he wants to keep wastewater rates low for customers.

Herbert is a retired worker’s compensation attorney and said she could bring an outside perspective to the board.

Mansur owns a local printing company and has been involved with numerous community and environmental groups. She said her priorities are to keep service flowing and protect the environment.

Swann is a retired director with the American Red Cross with more than 20 years of experience in disaster preparedness planning. She said she was recruited to run for the board after president John Fox saw her work putting together a disaster plan for the Rancho Santa Barbara Senior Mobile Home Park.

She and Herbert both want to look into the district’s budget, and they pointed specifically to general manager Kamil Azoury’s salary, which is one of the highest of any public agency manager in Santa Barbara County.

Incumbent Jerry Smith is running as a slate with Steven Majoewsky, who served on the board for 26 years before losing his seat in 2012.

They’re both engineers with decades of local wastewater system experience, and said the district’s financial stability and good planning means voters should “rehire” them to the management team this November.

During Wednesday’s discussion, each candidate was asked about expanding the recycled water program, a topic brought to the forefront by the drought.

Majoewsky said the district’s tertiary filtration has been in place since 1994 and can produce 3 million gallons per day — twice the amount that the Goleta Water District has been able to sell.

The most expensive part of recycled water is the pipe infrastructure getting it to customers —– it can’t use the same pipes or storage as potable water — so the districts are even talking about trucking water to new customers, he said.

When talking about expanding recycled water, the short answer is to talk to the water district, he noted.

Smith said the community needs to decide what to do with recycled water, and whether it should be used more as a supplemental water supply.

Mansur and Easton voiced strong support for expanding the use of recycled water. Easton called it a more sustainable way to do things than desalination or other methods, and Mansur said recycled water can be used for many more uses than irrigation alone, such as recharging the groundwater supply.

She said the environmentalist in her wants to invest in all those ideas all at once, but the businesswoman in her wants to make a priority list and long-term funding plan.

Herbert agreed that more could be done to use recycled water, and Swann suggested looking at a possible merger of the water and sanitary districts to keep costs down and rates low for Goleta Valley customers.

Candidates were also asked if they thought the district was financially sound or the budget needed work.

The main criticisms came, again, at the high price tag of Azoury’s salary. His $259,822 salary, as of a 2010-11 Grand Jury Report, is one of the highest for a public official in the county, topping the city administrator of Santa Barbara and only a few thousand dollars less than the county CEO at the time.

Majoewsky defended the salary, saying Azoury is “very valuable” and has saved the district more money — through his negotiations and planning — than he has cost in salary over the years. The district recently hired an assistant general manager, Goleta’s former public works director Steve Wagner, to groom to take over when Azoury retires, Majoewsky said.

Smith said the district’s sewer rates are lower than the county average, again defending the current management.

Easton stressed that the district needs to keep rates low since it’s a utility cost that customers can’t control.

Mansur believes the budget is fiscally sound already and pointed out that the district is looking at alternatives to bring down its pricey electricity bill, which totaled $66,000 for August.

