Friday, November 2 , 2018, 8:28 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Sanitary District Honored at Statewide Conference

By Tamara De La Rosa for Goleta Sanitary District | November 2, 2018 | 3:52 p.m.

The Goleta Sanitary District received the Exceptional Public Outreach & Advocacy award for a large district by the California Special Districts Association (CSDA) at the association’s Annual Conference and Exhibitor Showcase held recently in Indian Wells.

The Goleta Sanitary District (GSD) was honored for its 2017 Jurassic Plant Tour Open House, which was developed to increase community awareness and public education. During the free five-hour event, GSD hosted some 1,100 members of the public

The plant was transformed into a fun, interactive setting around the Jurassic Plant Tour theme, inspired by the concept of one-water — all the water on Earth being the same water that was around since the time of the dinosaurs.

Participants learned about the water cycle and their impact on it, and the district’s role in the protection of public health and the environment through the treatment of wastewater and the creation of recycled water and biosolids.

With limited resources, GSD’s 35-member staff worked for more than six months to create the set design, staging, attractions, educational material, and outreach program.

Attendees had adventure passes to visit the information stations and take tours of the treatment facility and lab, learning about the science and processes of wastewater treatment along the way, all to get entered into raffle prize drawings.

Visitors were encouraged to make water cycle bracelets, locate their service connection on the District’s GIS mapping system, watch a demonstration of the district’s Vactor truck, and tour the Closed Circuit Television inspection truck to view a clogged pipe.

The focus of the Jurassic Plant Tour open house was on sharing information about the public’s role and impact on the water cycle, the connection to wastewater collection and treatment, and the work done by the Goleta Sanitary District to recapture resources for the benefit of society.

The criteria for the CSDA award included a demonstration of an increase in the district’s visibility with the public, legislature and key stakeholders. The award also recognizes the district’s improvement in district-constituent communication through creative, thorough and appropriate content.

Formed in 1969, the CSDA is a 501c(6), not-for-profit association that promotes good governance and improved core local services through professional development, advocacy, and other services for all types of independent special districts.

CSDA members provide water, sewer, fire protection, parks, healthcare and other local services to millions of Californians.

— Tamara De La Rosa for Goleta Sanitary District.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 