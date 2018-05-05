Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 7:20 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Sanitary District Marks 75 Years With New Logo

By Laura Romano for Goleta Sanitary District | May 5, 2018 | 4:31 p.m.

Goleta Sanitary District’s Board of Directors, staff, stakeholders, and elected officials will gather at the district’s facility 2:30-3:30 p.m. Friday, May 11, to recognize 75 years of public health and environmental protection through the provision of innovative waste water services to the Goleta Valley.

The public is invited to attend the event at the Goleta Sanitary Water Resource Recovery District is at 1 William Moffett Place, across from the Santa Barbara Municipal Airport.

In celebration of this milestone community commitment, the district will reveal a new logo that reflects its vision to be the region’s leader in water resource recovery and reuse.

“We are very excited to bring together our partners to recognize those who came before us and made the past 75 years so successful, as well as celebrating what the next 75 years of leadership and innovation in resource recovery will look like,” said Steve Wagner, general manager/district engineer.

“My fellow Board of Directors and I felt this is an important enough milestone to mark it by rolling out a new look that complements the district’s mission and vision for the future; a vision focused on sustainability through innovation based on new technologies to maximize water resource recovery, reuse and energy self-sufficiency,” said Steven T. Majoewsky, president of Goleta Sanitary District’s Board of Directors.

Expected to attend the event are: state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson; Supervisor Janet Wolf, Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte; representatives from the offices of Rep. Salud Carbajal and Assemblymember Monique Limon; and representatives from partnering agencies Goleta West Sanitary District, UCSB, and Goleta Water District.

The Goleta Sanitary District was created in 1942 to provide wastewater collection and treatment services for the Goleta Valley. Today the district’s 132-mile-long network of underground pipes deliver some 4 million gallons of wastewater to the district’s award winning treatment plant every day. 

At the facility, wastewater is treated and cleaned to high standards by certified staff before being reused for irrigation or discharged safely into the ocean.

The district is governed by a five-member elected board and is committed to protecting public health and the environment through state-of-the-art treatment process and the delivery of cost-effective public  services.

The district provides wastewater treatment services for its own customers as well as four other public agencies: Goleta West Sanitary District, UCSB, city of Santa Barbara Municipal Airport and certain facilities of Santa Barbara County.

Tours of the district facility and and self-load biosolids are available upon request. Call 967-4519 or visit www.GoletaSanitary.org.

— Laura Romano for Goleta Sanitary District.

 

