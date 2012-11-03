Goleta Sanitary District — Sharon Rose & John Fox Challenge the Status Quo

Incumbent John Fox, who is also a commissioner for LAFCO, is running for re-election to the Goleta Sanitary Board.

Fox, whose been on the board for over 30 years, had become frustrated with the board majority’s votes on rate hikes and other things, including salary increases for General Manager Kamil Azoury, who earns more than California’s governor. (According to last year’s Grand Jury report Azoury received over $259k in annual salary, plus benefits; Jerry Brown was paid in the $170’s and is taking a pay cut next year.)

While looking for new faces to join the board, Fox came across Sharon Rose, who has been running a non-profit to protect mobile home park residents. Rose’s background includes management of public health and EPA programs, and a stint as interim manager of Santa Barbara County’s alcohol & Drug Prevention Program in 2005-06.

Rose has worked as an environmental writer and also picked up a certificate in Household Hazardous Waste while working for Tribal EPA waste programs. Fox approached Rose about the board position and she attended some sanitary district meetings.

“I was taken aback,” said Rose, “over the General Manager’s high salary, the way the last rate hike was handled and other issues.”

“If someone earns $100,000 more a year than normal,” said Rose, “that’s a million dollars in ten years. That money could be spent on education, pharmaceutical collection, water improvement, training or other needs.

Board members Steve Majeowsky and George Emerson are defending their seat, along with Fox, in the race. Emerson and Majeowsky have defended Azoury’s salary by saying he works two jobs—engineer and General Manager.

Says Fox: “Engineer-General Manager is the job description. Most small plants don’t have a second engineer PLUS a General Manager. It’s one job. You’d expect a big salary in a plant handling 200-million gallons per day but not in a little plant like Goleta’s. According to Fox, Goleta Sanitary treats up to 6 million gallons per day on average, and has 27 employees.

There are other concerns about fiscal responsibility, noted Rose.

“Our high cost of housing creates a responsibility for strong fiscal control by utility managers. When I saw the lawyers come to fight the District’s huge proposed rate increase for office buildings, I felt the board could have handled it better. In public health, we were taught to educate the public before making big changes.”

Fox has other concerns, including concerns about the money saved in the plant upgrade due to the poor economy. The District is about 80% complete on an extensive upgrade, expected to meet the technical and capacity needs of the treatment plant service area for the next 20 years or more.

?“The program was designed over several years by engineering consultants who estimated the cost would be about 45 million dollars,” explained Fox. According to Fox however, the economic downturn caused the final bid to come in at around 28 million. This huge windfall saved some $17 million and the savings would be spread among the partners, Goleta West Sanitary District, UCSB, Santa Barbara Airport and Santa Barbara county—who pay in varying degrees for sewage treatment and other services.

Goleta Sanitary owns the facility which includes the wastewater treatment plant, the ocean outfall pipe, the water reclamation plant and over 120 miles of collection system pipes. It utilizes almost 50% of the total capacity of its facilities to serve about 40,000 ratepayers between San Marcos Pass and La Patera Lane in Goleta.

It shares the remainder of all facilities, except the collection system, with Santa Barbara Airport, UCSB and the County, for properties that includes the jail and other buildings. Each partner pays the District for treatment services under capacity rights agreements.

“The Goleta West Sanitary District uses about 42% of total facility capacity,” said Fox, who said if the district were to merge with Goleta West, the millions saved by the upgrade low bid could be shared and used to improved services and water quality.

Some improvements Fox has in mind are: working with Goleta Water District to find ways to use reclaimed water, experimenting with storm water treatment, and establishing and promoting more pharmaceuticals drop off sites to improve water quality.

Sitting board members Emerson and Majoewsky expressed in a recent Santa Barbara Independent article that the status quo is doing a good job. The lower than expected bid on the plant upgrade means the district did not need to borrow and “pay as you go” means there’s no debt.

Fox disagrees that all is well, explaining that the District has been using its reserves, which isn’t smart. Fox feels the District functioned better in the past before the General Manager took control of many board functions, including when standing committees meet. Fox says things were better when more board members attended local city council and other area agency meetings.

“It’s a concern for constituents” – says Fox, that causes him to push for change, including a merger with Goleta West Sanitary District. “This would share the financial windfall of the plant upgrade savings and combining the two districts would reduce operating costs,” asserted Fox. Another concern is the $1.75 million spent on 64 change orders thus far on the current construction. “This might have been cut in half with better contracting procedures,“ said Fox.