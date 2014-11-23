Plans for New Fire Station in Western Goleta Move Back Up the Ladder

Goleta, Santa Barbara County fire officials talk details of outer Hollister Avenue site that could be ready in two years

Although the new fire station planned for western Goleta was stalled for several years over funding concerns, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the City of Goleta are again negotiating toward an agreement to design, build and operate the facility.

This station is planned for the city-owned property at 7952 Hollister Ave., across the street from Sandpiper Golf Club and next to The Hideaway residential development.

Western Goleta reportedly doesn’t meet emergency response guidelines from the National Fire Protection Association, and the next closest station to the proposed site is 2½ miles away.

Goleta recently put up a sign at the vacant fire station property to let homebuyers at The Hideaway know about it, said Claudia Dato with the City of Goleta.

The Hideaway at 7900 Hollister Ave. has sold all but 14 of its 101 residences, according to The Chadmar Group,which developed the 14-acre project.

County fire officials are currently working with Goleta staff to create a memorandum of understanding on the design, construction, funding and operation of the new station, Deputy Fire Chief Eric Peterson said. Goleta currently contracts with the county Fire Department for fire protection services.

Previous discussions stalled because of funding concerns about the ongoing operation of the station, Dato said in an email to Noozhawk. Goleta hopes to start the design process next year after working out a memorandum of understanding, she said.

“The main funding concern was just the fact that the economy tanked,” Peterson said. “Now with that turning around, we’re really excited to be able to start talking about doing this thing again.”

Deciding staffing levels and cost-sharing for operations will all be part of the MOU discussions.

The new station will be funded by fire facility development impact fees and other development mitigation fees, according to the city.

Initial design plans depict a 9,000-square-foot building with three engine bays and an emergency generator.

The location will be easily accessible from Highway 101 and is close to the densely populated area of western Goleta and Hollister Avenue, Peterson said.

“We are optimistic that we can get this thing done in two or three years, hopefully closer to two,” he said.

“I think both sides are really anxious to get moving, and get it all written down before shovels hit the dirt.”

