Goleta, Santa Barbara School Districts May Ask Voters to Approve Bond Measures in November

Both the Goleta Union and Santa Barbara Unified school districts are considering taking bond measures to voters in the November election, initiatives that — if approved — would raise taxes on many South Coast property owners.

The Goleta district’s Board of Trustees wants a list of potential bond-funded projects before it considers putting a measure on the ballot, Superintendent Bill Banning said.

“Those would be around the concept of maintaining resources to continue our technology infrastructure and refreshing devices for students over time, in addition to taking on major maintenance,” he told Noozhawk.

A bond measure would likely be used for long-term facility needs such as roof replacements, not new construction, Banning added.

He said the district needs to enhance its bandwidth and wireless Internet capabilities to handle the greatly expanded number of digital devices, since every student in grades three through six will be using a Google Chromebook at school by the end of the year.

Board members will discuss the options at their Feb. 24 meeting. A possible bond size has not been determined.

“It’s no foregone conclusion that the board will do a bond this year,” Banning said.

The Santa Barbara school district has approved contracts for opinion polling and a feasibility study for a November facilities improvement bond.

The board hasn’t identified a bond-funded project priority list, district spokeswoman Barbara Keyani said.

“There are other steps that will need to take place before a priorities list is determined,” she said.

The district’s ​Facilities Master Plan identifies $848 million of improvements, with top priorities of modernizing classrooms and replacing portable classrooms with permanent construction.

The Santa Barbara school district last passed a bond in 2010, a measure that authorized $110 million in facility improvement general obligation bonds.

Goleta voters last passed a $26 million bond issue in 1996.

