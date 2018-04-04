Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 2:33 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

City of Goleta Scales Back Ellwood Forest Tree Removal

Crews will only remove 29 trees to start; city to work on management plan

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | September 8, 2017 | 6:07 p.m.

The city of Goleta has pulled way back from its once ambitious plan to gut the Ellwood Forest of more than 1,000 dead trees, instead opting for a more conservative approach that appeased neighborhood residents and conservationists.

The council voted 5-0 in a late-night special Thursday meeting to only remove 29 dead trees along the main Sperling Preserve entrance, post clear and frequent signage of the dangers of dead trees, and start a habitat-management plan for the area that could take three to five years.

“This is not a celebratory moment,” said Councilman Stuart Kasdin. “Sadly, this doesn’t bring them back to life. I think we have a good first step and onward we go.”

Goleta city staff had wanted to cut down more than 1,000 trees immediately after a summer survey showed an alarming number of dead and dying trees.

The lack of vegetation on the dead trees, they speculated, was contributing to a decline in the monarch butterfly clustering in the Ellwood Grove.

And although drought and city neglect resulted in the death of the trees, community members questioned the necessity, and urgency, of cutting all the trees, without first adopting a habitat-management plan.

The groves have served as the backyard for generations of Goleta families. The forest, full of mostly eucalyptus trees, are also home to raptors and other wildlife.

The trails lead out to the Ellwood bluffs and the beach below. The monarch is also part of the city’s identity, in fact the butterfly flutters on the official city logo.

Tourists also visit the forest during the migration season hoping to catch walls of butterflies clustering in the trees.

The city moved swiftly over the summer to close the trails in the forest, but now plans to re-open many of them, with the idea that the signage will warn people not to go in, and provide the city coverage should anyone injured or hit by falling limbs sue the city.

Other trails will remain closed for as long as the management plan takes to finish.

Councilman Kyle Richards agreed that although the neighbors got want they wanted, the trees are still the real losers in the situation.

“What we have here is a really sad, dire situation that we will be dealing with for years to come,” Richards said.

The meeting was the second of the week, consuming nearly five combined hours over two days.

Councilman Michael Bennett said he was pleased that the city found a solution that protected public access and the habitat, and set the wheels in motion for a long-term plan. He said watching the sunsets from the Ellwood Groves was a “spiritual” experience.

“I love the Mesa. I love the bluffs. I love the sunsets,” Bennett said. “The grove is something that is very important to the community.”

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 