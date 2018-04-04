City of Goleta Scales Back Ellwood Forest Tree Removal

Crews will only remove 29 trees to start; city to work on management plan

The city of Goleta has pulled way back from its once ambitious plan to gut the Ellwood Forest of more than 1,000 dead trees, instead opting for a more conservative approach that appeased neighborhood residents and conservationists.

The council voted 5-0 in a late-night special Thursday meeting to only remove 29 dead trees along the main Sperling Preserve entrance, post clear and frequent signage of the dangers of dead trees, and start a habitat-management plan for the area that could take three to five years.

“This is not a celebratory moment,” said Councilman Stuart Kasdin. “Sadly, this doesn’t bring them back to life. I think we have a good first step and onward we go.”

Goleta city staff had wanted to cut down more than 1,000 trees immediately after a summer survey showed an alarming number of dead and dying trees.

The lack of vegetation on the dead trees, they speculated, was contributing to a decline in the monarch butterfly clustering in the Ellwood Grove.

And although drought and city neglect resulted in the death of the trees, community members questioned the necessity, and urgency, of cutting all the trees, without first adopting a habitat-management plan.

The groves have served as the backyard for generations of Goleta families. The forest, full of mostly eucalyptus trees, are also home to raptors and other wildlife.

The trails lead out to the Ellwood bluffs and the beach below. The monarch is also part of the city’s identity, in fact the butterfly flutters on the official city logo.

Tourists also visit the forest during the migration season hoping to catch walls of butterflies clustering in the trees.

The city moved swiftly over the summer to close the trails in the forest, but now plans to re-open many of them, with the idea that the signage will warn people not to go in, and provide the city coverage should anyone injured or hit by falling limbs sue the city.

Other trails will remain closed for as long as the management plan takes to finish.

Councilman Kyle Richards agreed that although the neighbors got want they wanted, the trees are still the real losers in the situation.

“What we have here is a really sad, dire situation that we will be dealing with for years to come,” Richards said.

The meeting was the second of the week, consuming nearly five combined hours over two days.

Councilman Michael Bennett said he was pleased that the city found a solution that protected public access and the habitat, and set the wheels in motion for a long-term plan. He said watching the sunsets from the Ellwood Groves was a “spiritual” experience.

“I love the Mesa. I love the bluffs. I love the sunsets,” Bennett said. “The grove is something that is very important to the community.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .