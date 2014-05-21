Goleta School Board Approves New Foothill Elementary Principal

Bridget Braney, an Arizona educator, was approved to replace Mary Post, who is going back to the classroom

The Goleta Union School District hired an Arizona educator to take over as Foothill Elementary School’s principal next year.

Bridget Braney was recommended by Superintendent Bill Banning and unanimously approved by the Board of Trustees Wednesday night.

She was a teacher for nine years, a principal for 15 years – in a Title 1 school and an affluent one – and has a doctorate in educational leadership, assistant superintendent Donna Madrigal said.

Braney currently works for the Scottsdale Unified School District and has been planning to move to California to be closer to family, Madrigal said.

Banning said she will be a great match for the district and was unanimously recommended by the panel of interviewers, including principals and administrators. She was chosen out of 23 applicants and even flew out from Arizona for an in-person interview. She’ll be in Goleta next week to meet with district staff and parents, Madrigal said.

Foothill principal Mary Post is going back to teaching after three years at the helm.

“During my time as principal, I have been fortunate to be able to see firsthand the collaboration and hard work that goes on behind the scenes on a daily basis to provide our students the culturally-rich and academically-strong educational program we have at Foothill,” she wrote in her last Principal’s Message to parents and staff.

“While I look forward to returning to teaching, I am sad to be leaving the ‘Foothill Family’ – you are truly amazing. I know that in my heart I will always be a Foothill Falcon.”

