Goleta’s Mountain View School Closed After Storm Topples Trees

Campus has no power and downed trees Monday so officials cancel classes for the day

Goleta’s Mountain View School was closed Monday because the campus had no power and trees were down all over the campus from Sunday’s storm, according to district Superintendent Bill Banning.

A few rooms were blockaded by tree branches that fell down from high winds, and one large tree split, with its branches falling on the eaves of the school’s multipurpose room, he said.

Workers were on scene with chainsaws roaring to remove the large tree near the main office and school entrance.

Early Monday morning, tree workers discovered another tree with serious stress fractures that threatened to fall down, so the decision was made to cancel classes for the day.

“Between the electricity being out and being rather cold this morning, and tree workers all over the place, the decision was made to close for the day,” said Banning, head of the Goleta Union School District.

Banning and other administrators headed to the campus and alerted parents by Parentsquare email and the dial-out phone system.

School officials didn’t know until Monday morning that another tree was threatening to fall, he noted.

Other schools were open and held up well, though there was a little leaking, he said.

Mountain View School at 5465 Queen Anne Lane may be without power all day.

Southern California Edison restored power to approximately 40,000 customers within its service area overnight, but the company was still working to restore power to many areas after the heavy rain and winds came through the region.

