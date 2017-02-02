Goleta School District Hires Consultant Firm for Superintendent Search

Goleta Union School District selected a firm on Wednesday to help with the hiring process finding a new superintendent. ​

Leadership Associates, a Santa Barbara-based firm, was picked to oversee a scaled-down search that will provide the top finalists to the district’s Board of Trustees.

Superintendent Bill Banning will be leaving the district on June 30, ending five years with GUSD and more than 35 as a public school educator.

Banning announced that he intended to retire in mid-January.

The fee for the superintendent search would be $24,750, according to GUSD board president Luz Reyes-Martin.

The board chose the firm after hearing proposals, including from two other firms — Dave Long & Associates and Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates.

“Leadership Associates demonstrated a successful track record and the best approach to recruiting candidates and obtaining community and district input,” Reyes-Martin said. “They demonstrated expert knowledge of our district and a proactive method of finding candidates. They have extensive knowledge of California education and a statewide reach.”

As part of the search process, the firm would be involved in the vetting process of the candidates, discuss collectively with the board about community and staff input, recruit applicants and provide recommendations on top candidates that should be invited for interviews with the board.

“We want to stress to our community that we want to hear from them,” Reyes-Martin said. “This person (the superintendent) is the leader for the district.”

While there is no pre-determined number of candidates that will be interviewed, generally, it is likely to be between four and six candidates candidates and then narrowed down to a couple of finalists, Reyes-Martin said.

Leadership Associates partnered with GUSD school board during superintendent searches in 2005, when Kathy Boomer was hired, and 2012, when Banning was hired, according to the firm’s proposal.

The consultants plan to complete comprehensive reference and background checks on all applicants in April and have the board interview candidates by early May.

May 24 is the expected date that the board will approve a superintendent contract at a scheduled board meeting, with the expectation that the new hire will be on the job by July 1.

Reyes-Martin said she credits Banning’s “excellent work” with the district, as well as community engagement.

“He’s not only a great superintendent, but he’s also involved in the community,” Reyes-Martin said. “It makes the community feel that the school and school leadership is invested locally.”

