Monday, June 18 , 2018, 3:37 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Goleta School District Hires Consultant Firm for Superintendent Search

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | February 2, 2017 | 5:40 p.m.

Goleta Union School District selected a firm on Wednesday to help with the hiring process finding a new superintendent. ​

Leadership Associates, a Santa Barbara-based firm, was picked to oversee a scaled-down search that will provide the top finalists to the district’s Board of Trustees.

Superintendent Bill Banning will be leaving the district on June 30, ending five years with GUSD and more than 35 as a public school educator.

Banning announced that he intended to retire in mid-January.

The fee for the superintendent search would be $24,750, according to GUSD board president Luz Reyes-Martin.

The board chose the firm after hearing proposals, including from two other firms — Dave Long & Associates and Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates.

“Leadership Associates demonstrated a successful track record and the best approach to recruiting candidates and obtaining community and district input,” Reyes-Martin said. “They demonstrated expert knowledge of our district and a proactive method of finding candidates. They have extensive knowledge of California education and a statewide reach.”

As part of the search process, the firm would be involved in the vetting process of the candidates, discuss collectively with the board about community and staff input, recruit applicants and provide recommendations on top candidates that should be invited for interviews with the board.

“We want to stress to our community that we want to hear from them,” Reyes-Martin said. “This person (the superintendent) is the leader for the district.”

Goleta Union School District Superintendent Bill Banning is retiring June 30 after five years with the district. Click to view larger
Goleta Union School District Superintendent Bill Banning is retiring June 30 after five years with the district.  (Noozhawk file photo)

While there is no pre-determined number of candidates that will be interviewed, generally, it is likely to be between four and six candidates candidates and then narrowed down to a couple of finalists, Reyes-Martin said.  

Leadership Associates partnered with GUSD school board during superintendent searches in 2005, when Kathy Boomer was hired, and 2012, when Banning was hired, according to the firm’s proposal.

The consultants plan to complete comprehensive reference and background checks on all applicants in April and have the board interview candidates by early May.

May 24 is the expected date that the board will approve a superintendent contract at a scheduled board meeting, with the expectation that the new hire will be on the job by July 1.

Reyes-Martin said she credits Banning’s “excellent work” with the district, as well as community engagement.

“He’s not only a great superintendent, but he’s also involved in the community,” Reyes-Martin said. “It makes the community feel that the school and school leadership is invested locally.”

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 