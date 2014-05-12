Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 10:41 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Seeks Public Input on Hiring of New City Manager

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | May 12, 2014 | 4:04 p.m.

With the departure of its city manager, the City of Goleta will be asking residents about their priorities and what they want in the next city manager at a town hall meeting as well as on social media.

Former city manager Dan Singer held the position since 2005, and announced last month that he would be handing in his resignation to take a job as city manager of Poway in San Diego County.

Now, the city is looking for a replacement. Michelle Green is working as the city's interim manager until a permanent hire is found.

The city's manager is responsible for implementing the policies approved by the City Council and provides leadership to city departments.

A town hall meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 20 in the City Council Chambers, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B.

The meeting will be an informal one — drinks and popcorn will be served — and City Council members will be on hand to listen as the public speaks.

It's a regularly scheduled council meeting, and recruiter Bob Murray will be soliciting input by asking what issues and challenges the community is facing, what characteristics and background the next city manager should have, and how residents would like to see that person interact with the community, council and staff.

People unable to attend are invited to participate by using the hashtag #GoletaCM on Facebook and Twitter, and those responses will be included in the meeting's discussion. 

Residents are also encouraged to complete the survey online that asks many of the same questions that will be posed by Murray at next week's meeting.

