Goleta Seeks Community Help Designing a Future Civic Center

By Valerie Kushnerov for the City of Goleta | June 12, 2014 | 4:13 p.m.

The City of Goleta wants your help envisioning and designing a future Goleta Civic Center.

Be part of this design charrette to imagine how this property could be transformed into a Civic Center with a new Goleta City Hall at the location of the current Goleta Valley Community Center.

Drop in either day: On both Friday, June 20 and Saturday, June 21, an open house will be held from 10 a.m. to noon followed by a presentation from 3 to 4:30 p.m., at 5679 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

The events are free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided. Spanish translation will be available.

Watch as architects draw your ideas in real time!

A charrette is an intensive planning session where citizens, architects and others collaborate on a vision for development. It provides a forum for ideas and offers the unique advantage of giving input to the designers and getting immediate feedback often in the form of drawings, sketches or other exhibits.

For more information, contact Claudia Dato at [email protected] or 805.961.7554.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.

 
