Goleta Seeks Community Input on Possible Civic Center in Old Town

The City of Goleta would like the community's feedback for an important project related to the possibility of developing a civic center at the current location of the Goleta Valley Community Center.

On Wednesday, Feb. 19, the city is hosting two community meetings — one at 2:30 p.m. and one at 6 p.m. — to gather feedback for the Civic Center Feasibility Study.

The two sessions will be identical so plan to attend the one that is most convenient for you. The meetings will be held at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave. in Goleta. Spanish translation will be available.

We would like general feedback and your thoughts on these questions:

» How can we work with the existing GVCC building? Should it be preserved in part or completely?

» What do you think about developing a new City Hall at this location? As an expansion of the existing GVCC building or within a new building to be constructed on site?

» Aside from existing uses occurring at the site, what other uses would you like to see located within the GVCC building or at the site (e.g. branch library, recreation center, public plaza, police station, etc.)?

» Do you have any comments related to parking and circulation?

» Other comments?

Click here to register for email updates on the Civic Center Feasibility Study and Old Town in general.

Please contact Claudia Dato at 805.961.7554 or [email protected] with any questions.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.