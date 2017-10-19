Goleta Seeks Public Help on Rollout of Rules for Pot Use

The city of Goleta will hold a public workshop with the Planning Commission to discuss the development of a cannabis land use ordinance at 6 p.m. Oct. 23, in City Council chambers, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B.

The workshop is to provide the Planning Commission and the public information on the range of cannabis uses eligible for state licensing, and to seek feedback from the commission and the public on the potential land use regulation of these cannabis uses.

The discussion will focus broadly on what cannabis uses the city should allow, where the city should allow those uses, and how the city should process applications for those uses.

For more information on Goleta’s cannabis regulation development, visit the project page at www.cityofgoleta.org/projects-programs/studies-and-other-projects/cannabis-regulations.

For questions or comments regarding the city’s cannabis regulations, contact senior planner Andy Newkirk at [email protected] or 961-7544.

— Jaime Shaw for city of Goleta.