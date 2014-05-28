City of Goleta Seeks Resident to Serve on County Library Advisory Committee

The City Council is looking for a Goleta resident to serve on the Santa Barbara County Library Advisory Committee.
The position is for a one-year term that starts July 1.
This is an opportunity to make a valuable contribution to the Goleta community by participating in a decision-making process on a wide variety of library issues.
Committee information and applications are available in the office of the City Clerk, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B in Goleta. Contact city clerk Deborah Lopez at 805.961.7505 or [email protected].
The application deadline is 5 p.m. Monday, June 9.