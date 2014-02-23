Goleta Hosting Webinar for Input on Skateboard Park Planned in Old Town

City officials want neighborhood park at Hollister and Kellogg avenues to be geared primarily to beginners

Local skateboarders could get a chance to practice their moves in Old Town Goleta if the city moves ahead with a plan to build a skate park.

The City of Goleta is asking for the public’s input regarding the skate park plans, and will be holding a Thursday webinar — hosted by local company Citrix Online — so people can participate electronically and see plans for the project.

It’s the first time Goleta has used this approach to gather public input, said Claudia Dato, an analyst with the city who is working on the project, which would sit on a vacant lot at Hollister and Kellogg avenues on the east end of Old Town.

The park is just one aspect of a flurry of activity going on in the neighborhood.

Dato is organizing workshops to get public feedback about the possibility of the Goleta Valley Community Center becoming the new home for city hall. City officials are moving ahead with a feasibility study that will analyze the location at 5679 Hollister Ave.

As for the skate park, it’s in somewhat of a legal limbo because the parcel was purchased with redevelopment agency funds, and former agencies were supposed to dispose of any assets they own.

Right now, the property is in the state’s control, but the city is contesting that, and it’s unclear when that will be resolved, Dato said.

In the meantime, the park’s conceptual design planning is moving forward. Dato said the plans include an aboveground skate plaza with prefabricated concrete features.

“We want this to be more for beginners or inexperienced skaters and younger kids,” she said.

The site will be a neighborhood park instead of a regional park, like Skater’s Point along the Santa Barbara waterfront, and is expected to provide a good opportunity for children living in the neighborhood flanking Old Town’s Hollister Corridor, Dato said.

Having a park that children can walk to without having to cross Hollister is also a plus, she said.

“This is the first time we’ve tried this,” she said of Thursday’s webinar. “A lot of the future users of the skate park are technology-savvy, so it seemed like a good way to reach some of the kids.”

The consultant on the project, Spohn Ranch Skateparks, will be participating, presenting the design and asking for final input from would-be park users.

Click here to join the webinar, which begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Dato recommended that participants use a microphone, speakers and a headset.

For more information about the log-in information needed for the webinar, contact Dato at [email protected]

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .