Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 6:07 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Nearly Closed Goleta Slough Spurs Strategy Plan to Better Manage Ebbs and Flows

Lack of draining permit keeps mouth almost shut as officials look for long-term ways to free fish and protect airport from wildfowl

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | September 15, 2013 | 10:50 p.m.

The mouth of the Goleta Slough has been silted over all summer, trapping fish and attracting mosquitoes and increasing numbers of birds hard by the Santa Barbara Airport.

No one has the authority to open the slough’s mouth anymore, since the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District’s permit expired last year, according to Andrew Bermond, project planner at the airport.

The slough makes up about half of the airport property, and Bermond said the county had managed an open channel to the ocean for nearly 30 years.

When the county recently sought to renew its permit, however, it ran into National Marine Fisheries Service concerns about negatively affecting endangered steelhead trout in the slough. As a result, Bermond said, the Flood Control District dropped the slough mouth element from its permits altogether.

That has resulted in two emergency permits to drain the slough as a result of high water levels and dangerous numbers of migratory water fowl such as ducks and geese. There was an emergency breach in December — which opened the mouth in hours — and a slower, less-effective siphon in May.

Those are temporary solutions, so City of Santa Barbara staff members are working with a consulting firm to develop a biological assessment and long-term management strategy.

“At the moment, since there’s no strategy and no pressing emergency, it’s just left to nature’s whim,” Bermond told Noozhawk.

There have been major issues with attracting wildlife — birds near an airport make for dangerous conditions for airplanes — and mosquitoes.

“Over the summer, we’ve had a much higher mosquito population in the Goleta Slough than we’ve ever had,” Bermond said.

The county’s Mosquito and Vector Management District spent a lot of time and money trying to abate the problem, and even UC Santa Barbara officials have been calling about an increase in mosquitoes on campus.

If there’s a heavy rainy season, the slough mouth could open and close several times before next spring, officials say.

“It’s a problem that can very well solve itself before it shows up again,” said Bermond, explaining why there has not been a more aggressive pursuit of another emergency permit.

Studies will be completed around February and the Goleta Slough Management Committee — a stakeholder group — will decide what plan to pitch to resource agencies such as the National Marine Fisheries Service and state and federal fish and game departments.

The goal is to put someone in charge of identifying when there’s a need to open the slough mouth and decide the protocol to do it.

“We’re trying to design it to be flexible, because I don’t think anyone knows the perfect answer yet,” Bermond said. “We don’t want to kill off a whole bunch of fish just to get rid of birds.”

When the Flood Control District first started getting the permits with slough mouth management, the steelhead trout and tidewater goby weren’t endangered, so impacts on those species weren’t considered.

The City of Santa Barbara, the State Coastal Conservancy, the Goleta Valley Land Trust and the Goleta West Sanitary District pitched in to fund the consulting contract for long-term slough management.

The high water has also affected Goleta’s San Jose Creek project. To keep the creek bed dry enough for construction, the contractor had to install an inflatable barrier — as a temporary dam — and then pump the water out of the upstream side, said Rosemarie Gaglione, capital improvement program manager.

Fish and Wildlife biologists and others came to help move trout and other critters that ended up on the wrong side, she added.

The siphon helped lower the water levels so the city used a smaller aqua barrier, but “it would have been nice if the slough had been lower,” she said. The higher water levels also brought in a nesting grebe, so the city had to wait six days for it to leave the nest for that particular area’s construction, she added.

All the in-creek work for the San Jose Creek project's Phase I — the creek capacity and fish passage portion — should be finished within the next month. The Hollister Avenue Bridge replacement project will take about two years and is scheduled to start immediately afterward.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Silt has nearly closed the mouth of the Goleta Slough and a consortium of agencies has funded a consulting contract to develop a long-term solution. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)
Silt has nearly closed the mouth of the Goleta Slough and a consortium of agencies has funded a consulting contract to develop a long-term solution. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 